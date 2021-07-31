Weekend forecast: Mostly pleasant weather ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Open your windows and give the A/C a bit of a rest as humidity levels stay at comfortable levels today.

Mostly sunny skies are forecasted for Saturday as temperatures top out near 80 degrees. Our next chance of a few storm will be Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Some storms could be briefly heavy.

The long term pattern looks slightly below normal this upcoming week. Beyond this week, overall trend is a warmer one heading into the middle of August with below normal rainfall. Good chance we will see several 90-degree days during mid-August!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: