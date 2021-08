CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will not be quite as cool as nights past, but still cool for this time of the year.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible as well.

It will be getting warmer on Friday. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s with higher humidity levels.

The atmosphere is filling up with moisture.

Saturday will be steamier and temperatures will continue to rise Sunday.

We’ll be looking at the 90s again next week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

