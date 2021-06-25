Weekend forecast: Heat, humidity and chance of storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weather is “lookin’ up,” but so is the temperature and the humidity.
Here’s what we can expect this weekend:
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms mainly across western areas and along the shoreline. Drier south and east. The evening looks dry for all Northeast Ohioans.
Saturday night: Looking drier.
Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms later in the day (especially west of I-71). We may make a run for 90F for the 1st time this year!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: