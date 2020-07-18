Weekend forecast: Expect sunshine, humidity and sweltering heat

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The heat is on!

Low 90-degree temps today will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. Yes, expect plenty of sunshine on tap. Load up on the sunblock, find ways to stay cool and drink lots of water, because it gets hotter tomorrow. Highs will top in the mid 90s with heat indices up to 105.

Currently, the stretch of 90 degrees, give or take a degree or two on either side, will last through next Tuesday. In addition, the heat index forecast call for levels to reach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon which may be the culprit for a (potential) advisory.

The best chances for storms come Sunday evening and again Wednesday as cold fronts move through the region. The one on Wednesday will bring a respite from the heat.

