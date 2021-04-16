Weekend forecast: Clear skies and below-average temperatures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies are generally partly cloudy, but in reality range from clear to cloudy from west to east respectively. It’s a seasonably chilly night as temperatures fall into the low 30s where radiational cooling occurs due to lack of cloud cover, but around 40° Saturday morning where the overcast is more steadfast out east.

Saturday looks dry and not as cool with temperatures topping the mid 50s.

There’s a chance of a few passing showers Sunday, and mainly in our southern communities. The best chance for showers next week mainly late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

Temperatures remain slightly below average as we head into the weekend and next week.

Winds Aloft

There’s a chance of a wintry mix come Wednesday morning, which is not uncommon for Northeast Ohio. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas. Plus, April is running a snow surplus!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast