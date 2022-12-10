CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wintry mix has move out and we’re fortunate to see breaks of sun this morning. The cloud coverage returns today with dreary skies and the chance for an isolated sprinkle or two. Highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s.

A dreary and cloudy weekend. The “pick day” is Saturday with drier conditions but it’ll still be cloudy and chilly.

If you’re headed down to Cincy for the Browns game, should be milder and quiet in the southern part of the state.

Our next round of light showers move in overnight Saturday night it Sunday morning. A few stray showers possible through the afternoon. The last system, the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday night.

Take a look at your 8-day forecast:

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.