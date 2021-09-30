Week wraps up with warmer, sunny Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re one alarm clock away from the weekend and the gorgeous weather continues.

It’s a clear Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 40’s for most in the area.

Friday is expected to be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. You may want a sweatshirt for Friday night football as the temperatures get cooler again.

Showers will move into the area by Saturday night, but most of that is going to be around for Sunday and Monday. Showers will be spotty looking ahead into next week.