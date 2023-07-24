(WJW) — Patchy fog is possible this morning with the recent rains overnight. Temperatures are in the low 60’s.

Muggy air is moving in with plenty of sunshine to start the day. By the afternoon, clouds build with a few showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

A few localized showers/storms the next couple of days, but nothing widespread and no washouts.

It’s all about the heat this week!

We could have a first heat wave of the summer with temperatures topping 90° for 3 consecutive days. Heat indices could come close to 100° at times.

Stay cool and hydrated!

We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again, it could become an issue by midweek, stay tuned.

