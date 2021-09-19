Week ahead weather: High temps stick around Monday, but autumn is on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re heating up Monday and the humidity returns.

A warm front will bring in high clouds and summery a feel. There is a slight chance of a stray shower in our western communities in the afternoon. Most backyards remain dry. It will be hot in the mid 80s.

Want more of a fall feel? Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22, and cooler more comfortable air surges in. Rain arrives on Tuesday and continues through Thursday morning. Heavy rain potential with 1-3 inches anticipated for the area.

