CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for roller coaster temperatures. High temperatures in the 40s are likely starting March 1 and a jump into the 50s this upcoming weekend is a possibility. Unfortunately, it comes with a rain risk.

Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday night through early Thursday, which will bring a wintry mix.

Most official reporting stations, including Cleveland, are still recording snow deficits so far this season.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: