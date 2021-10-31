Week ahead weather: First wintry mix of the season is possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The front has moved through and high pressure will nose in for Monday.

Our first wintry mix of the season is possible over the high ground east of the city of Cleveland. Tuesday and Wednesday morning may sport a few soggy, wet flakes mixing in the lake-driven rain showers. Stay tuned.

Colder air is expected to hang on for the first week of November until we get to the weekend when highs will make it to around 50 degrees with partly sunny skies.

