Week ahead to have true December-feel, with snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll be a cold night, with temperatures hovering around freezing with wind chill in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Although high temperatures on Tuesday will be colder, winds are expected to ease as high pressure moves overhead. We are hoping that the high scours out some of the clouds to at least give us a few leaky rays of sunshine.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average–mid 30s. The next system moves in on Wednesday.

Accumulations of any consequence will be mainly across the southern 1/2 of the area, however a coating up to an inch is not out of the question over parts of Greater Cleveland by Wednesday evening.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

