CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday. Isolated light shower possible, patchy fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week.

Our next low pressure arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Widespread rain, some pockets of moderate rain and gusty winds 30-35 mph possible.

Take a look at the rain totals through Wednesday:

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

