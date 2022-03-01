Wednesday starts out mostly dry, but wintry mix on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After an evening of scattered showers through the evening with temperatures in the 40s, it’s drier Tuesday night and into the overnight.

It will be damp and chilly overnight with some slick spots as temperatures fall into the upper 20s first thing in the morning.

Variably cloudy and dry for much of Wednesday with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 40s.

Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday which will bring a wintry mix initially before changing to all snow and local lake effect. There is some light accumulation to the snow that falls Wednesday night.

Ready for a taste of Spring? Check out the temperatures at the end of the 8-day. Highs could reach 60 on Sunday.