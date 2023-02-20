CLEVELAND (WJW) — A weak cold front will move in today, allowing the clouds to stick around most of the day. Most of the rain will stay to our south, with a few sprinkles possible during the late morning. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-40s during the day.

Small chance for a shower Tuesday. Brief and light.

Better opportunity for rain (or snow) late week. Better chance for more widespread rain on Wednesday (mix in spots) as the warm front stalls with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

Temps will stay in the 40s, warmer Thursday and then much colder Friday.

That system will bring us another cooldown and a chance for flurries by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

