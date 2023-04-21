CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds will be around this evening with scattered showers gradually moving in from the west and south. Rain should be mostly light for the evening hours but become heavier overnight.

Temperatures will be cool, in the 50s this evening but not breezy so a cup of coffee and a jacket should be fine for this Seattle/Pacific Northwest dreary and wet pattern.

Future radar from overnight tonight through Saturday.

Weekend rainfall totals will be around three-quarters of an inch to an inch.

Sunshine early Sunday with a few afternoon light and spotty showers. Temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal to end this weekend and that sticks most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

