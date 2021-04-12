Weather warms slightly Tuesday before rain comes through once again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few showers this evening will ease into a mostly cloudy night. But it will be chilly, with lows in the mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible across the area as winds go calm overnight.

We get a break Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Take full advantage of this nice day. Intervals of showers and sunshine anticipated this week. Cooler (near-to-below normal) air and an unsettled pattern will hang tough this week, into the weekend, and next week.

Next chance of showers arrive late in the day on Wednesday with lake enhanced showers around on a raw Thursday. The upcoming weekend looking good with temperatures around 60 degrees and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, mainly in the second half of the day.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: