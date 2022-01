CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a bitterly cold start Monday, another round of snow is on the way.



Clipper No. 2 moves in around lunchtime on Monday bringing another 1-3 inches of snow to the area. Monday’s afternoon commute could get tricky in the travel department.

Here are statewide forecast snow amounts.

An arctic blast follows midweek. Temperatures will not get out of the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: