Weather: Sunshine to start the week

Sunshine to start Monday!!! Quiet weather will still rule the roost until the rain starts falling mid week.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a few spot showers with a high around 50°.

*The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 pm.*

A few thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are possible toward the tail end of the week as very mild high temps near 70 will be quickly displaced by the 30s and 40s

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Did you know March and April have the highest day-to-day temperature fluctuations (20 degrees or more) of any months? Our 8 day forecast mirrors this.

Scott has posted an long article on why the winter has ended up “milder” than normal? Check it out HERE!