Weather shift coming to Northeast Ohio; expect high school football game delays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A big shift, weather-wise, is heading into Northeast Ohio as a whole lot of cooler air is comes in.

Showers and storms, are expected Friday afternoon and evening that will mostly likely cause high school football game delays.

Some storms could be severe with strong winds and hail.

Here is the timing of the rain/storms:

Spotty storms Friday afternoon–small coverage

Line of storms Friday evening (4-6pm western areas; 6-9pm eastern areas). Some strong especially east (60-70% coverage)

Widespread rain Friday night through early Saturday morning (100% coverage)

Scattered lake driven showers especially east with sunny breaks (60-70% coverage)

You can expect sunny breaks on Saturday with temps dropping into the 50s.

October temperatures so far are nearly 10° above average, but that’s about to change. Expect a more fall-like feel next week.

Here’s the latest FOX 8-day forecast:

