Weather repeat: Hot and humid with a chance of storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Repeating weather: the same system that came in Monday isn’t changing until Thursday and doesn’t leave NE Ohio until Friday.

Wednesday will be dry with the best chance of running into storms far west of Cleveland. However, it will still be hot and humid. The dew points for tomorrow are in the 60s which mean very uncomfortable weather.

The best chance for widespread rain/storms will be Thursday and Friday. It will feel like summer through Thursday with above average temperatures. Friday will be the ‘transitional’ day.

We will cool off to more seasonable territory as we head into the weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.