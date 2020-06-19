Weather: Humid and sunny with chance of a shower, storm

The humidity is upward bound! An upper-level low is meandering south of NE Ohio. This is the culprit for the slight risk of spotty showers/thunder that will continue into today and Saturday.

This weekend looks hotter! Highs will approach 90° and humidity levels will be higher as well just as summer officially arrives this Saturday at 5:43 pm.

Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. Unfortunately, Father’s Day supplies us with the highest risk of showers and storms at anytime.

The sunset time varies depending on where you live in northern Ohio. Here are the latest sunset times for select locations.

Of course we begin to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. This is all due to the fact that the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5°, otherwise there would be no seasons!

