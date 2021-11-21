Weather forecast: The cold could bother you this week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Light, lake effect snow showers and flurries kick in Monday as colder temperatures invade the area. Thankfully, little-to-no accumulation is anticipated.

It’s more about the cold than the snow risk. Highs will not get out of the mid-30s, even with breaks of sunshine anticipated outside of our lake effect communities.

High pressure builds in Tuesday bringing more sunshine and eventually seasonable readings by midweek.

We get a brief warm-up as we head into Thanksgiving. Forecast: Stuffed with clouds with a dash or two of showers late-day. Yes, more cold is on the way.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: