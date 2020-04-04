Weather forecast: Sunny skies for Saturday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- You’ll be able to get a GREAT look at the International Space Station tonight in what local astronomer Jay Reynolds calls “Grand Pass" since it will travel high into the nighttime sky.

Tonight’s I.S.S. “Grand Pass” over Greater Cleveland – Data Courtesy: Jay Reynolds

Another beautiful day will grace us Saturday albeit more evening clouds. Spot showers will be possible Saturday night. Sunday is offering a slim chance of a few showers, mainly in the morning.

The showers end in our southeastern communities by 10 a.m.

Get ready for warmer temps! Enjoy! Chilly air is expected to return as we head into Easter weekend.

Big changes late next week. Thunderstorm potential goes up Wednesday with more ups and downs heading into Easter weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: