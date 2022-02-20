Weather forecast: Monday offering taste of spring before winter comes roaring back

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A taste of spring hits President’s Day, which makes Monday our “pick” day of the week. Highs soar into the mid 50s. Get out and enjoy. Then spotty showers show up late Monday evening.

Looking ahead, a wave of rain is expected on Tuesday. Flooding is still a concern with many of our area rivers still under a flood warning.

More ups and downs. Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

February sure has been an active month.

