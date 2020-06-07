1  of  4
Breaking News
Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

Weather: More sunny skies ahead in Northeast Ohio

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Open your windows and give your AC a break today. We’re bottoming out in the mid 50s, and it’s a bit below average during the day, with highs around 70. Enjoy.

Heat and humidity builds back in as an area of high pressure shifts southeast. Tuesday will be a hot one. We could have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland.

We are keeping our eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico that’s where now Tropical Storm Cristobal resides. Cristobal is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. The remnants could impact our weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

WJW photo

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral