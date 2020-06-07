Weather: More sunny skies ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Open your windows and give your AC a break today. We’re bottoming out in the mid 50s, and it’s a bit below average during the day, with highs around 70. Enjoy.

Heat and humidity builds back in as an area of high pressure shifts southeast. Tuesday will be a hot one. We could have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland.

We are keeping our eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico that’s where now Tropical Storm Cristobal resides. Cristobal is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. The remnants could impact our weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

WJW photo

