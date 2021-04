CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front heads our way bringing widespread rain. Timing varies with geographical location, of course.

While it rained overnight, a second system curls in from the west around midday Sunday with more intermittent showers.

Cooler, more seasonable air follows next week. We’ll be feeling more like spring with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW photo