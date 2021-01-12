Weather: Cool start, then mix of clouds and sun

Basically everyday will consist of this: Intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day…Highs in the upper 30’s with milder temps starting tomorrow. Maps in motion show the storm track south of the Ohio Valley with fairly inactive weather going into the latter part of the week.

Maps in Motion

Small chance for local snow showers along the shoreline tonight…warm front approaches Wednesday night with a few rain showers

Temperatures will go up Wednesday and Thursday

Fox 8 Day Forecast

By Friday, however, a rain-snow mix will develop in the morning. Snow showers are likely going into the weekend with small accumulations.

The jetstream is expected roar southward, carving a path for the colder air to seep over the Great Lakes.

Winds Aloft – by the weekend

Go Browns! The weather is looking awesome in Kansas City on Sunday.

Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

