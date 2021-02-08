Weather: Colder with snow developing in the evening

Temperatures in the single digits with some clear skies Monday morning. Sun early with clouds increasing. Temperatures in the lower 20s today. Normal high is 34 degrees.

Next up, snow develops after 5 PM Monday evening. Widespread, fluffy snow mainly from 11pm through 5am Tuesday. Overnight accumulations of 1-3″ expected. Allow extra time for the Tuesday morning commute. Snow will be gone by 8am Tuesday morning.

We have FOUR separate snow systems over the next 6 days. Each one will produce light, general accumulations of roughly 1 to 3″.

Temperatures running 10-15 degrees below average with the bitter blast yet to arrive! Coldest air arriving Valentine’s weekend. Cuddle up! Single-digit highs and sub-zero lows possible next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: I highlighted each front (4 this week)

Lake Erie ice coverage is still below normal but it is increasing (40% today—60% by next week) as the recent consistently cold air spreads across the Great Lakes. Here is an analysis on year’s similar on SCOTT’S WEATHER BLOG for the scientific details!