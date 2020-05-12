Weather: Cold start, then warm-up on the way

(WjW) — It’s going to be a cold morning; frost warnings are in effect through 9 a.m.

Then, a warm-up is underway this week thankfully! We’ll be seeing temperatures in the mid-50s by later today.

Check out the winds aloft pattern heading through mid-month into the early-end-of-month period. If this model verifies, 80s are not too far off!

Winds Aloft Futurecast Showing Building Ridge by Late-Month!

There’s even a couple 70°+ high temps in the 8-Day! However, it’ll come with a price… unsettled… several chances for rain along a stalled front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: