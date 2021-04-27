Weather changes: A look at timing on rain, isolated storms

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures hit 80 on Tuesday, but weather changes are up next. That includes chances of rain.

Best chances of rain this upcoming week:

  • Small chance around midday Wednesday. Higher chances with isolated storms along the warm front mainly late afternoon/early evening Wednesday;
  • Best chance/coverage Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame. Locally 1/2-3/4″ of rain from late Wednesday through Thursday.

Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday.

