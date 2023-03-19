CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory and lake effect snow warning remain until 2 p.m., but snow will start to taper off mid-morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says over 125 trucks remain on the roads in Northeast Ohio Sunday morning, including 20 plows in Ashtabula County where roads were seen covered in snow just after 8 a.m.

“Please use caution while driving in the snow belt as conditions are still variable as seen by the pictures from our trucks,” an ODOT tweet says. “Slow down and give plow trucks room to work!”

Here’s a look at road conditions on I-90 and I-271 just after 9 a.m., courtesy of ODOT cameras:

A band of lake effect snow continues this morning but will weaken long before early afternoon. Additional accumulations through late morning, locally 1-3″ in spots.

Here are the snow totals coming in:

A look at Sunday’s futurecast:

Temps will rise into the upper 30s on Sunday with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Rain develops Wednesday and again at the end of the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.