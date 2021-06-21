Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties

Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings have been issued for several counties in NE Ohio.

Storms will travel east to west this morning through 7a.m. Biggest threat will be high winds/hail and heavy rainfall.

Dry breaks then the front arrives later today. Biggest threat is heavy rain and high winds locally.

We start off warm and humid with scattered showers and storms midday. By the evening, comfortable air follows the front. You’ll definitely notice a difference as we wrap up the day. Check out the dropping dewpoint temp!

Highs in the mid 60’s Tuesday. Last time we had a high temperatures under 70 degrees in late June was 2015! We warm-up to normal towards the end of the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

We have yet to reach 90 degrees. More than 85% of our 90 degree days occur AFTER June 15.