CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties should expect additional snow accumulations of 3″ to 6″ until 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATE⚠️

Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga upgraded to a LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING until 7AM Saturday.

❄️ Additional 3-6"

(Where snow bands persist)

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Ashtabula until 1AM.

❄️ Additional 1-3" pic.twitter.com/hjcdKSdWV0 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) January 7, 2022

This could bring the snowfall totals to 6″ to 12″.

The greatest snowfalls totals are expected east of I-77 and especially I-271.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, several areas already received around three to four inches of snow.