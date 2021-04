CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect overnight for Northeast Ohio.

A hard freeze is expected for Ashtabula Inland, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, Holmes, Southern Erie, and Crawford Counties from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lucas, Wood Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Wyandot and Crawford Counties have a frost advisory from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

