CLEVELAND (WJW) – The sun and temperatures helped melt some of our snow. Watch out for some of those spots to refreeze as temperatures fall tonight.

Another cold one, but not as cold as last night. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Few more clouds through the night but staying dry.

Chilly, but seasonal, tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the 1st day of winter!

A warm front moves in for the end of the week bringing a few light scattered showers. Warmer each day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week. This system looks much deeper/stronger. Rain late night on Christmas.

Mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the holidays.

Colder air invades the area between December 27-29 with snow potential increasing late next week.

