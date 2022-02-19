Wind chill keeps temps freezing, but is a warm-up coming this weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bundle up. Wind chills continue to range in the single-digit territory.

However, temperatures rebound for the remainder of our NBA All-Star/holiday weekend. The second half of the weekend features sun and milder temperatures.

Looking ahead, a wave of rain is expected on Tuesday. Flooding is still a concern with many of our area rivers still under a flood warning, including those in Stark County. More ups and downs.

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. February sure has been an active month.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: