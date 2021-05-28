Wild weather to start Memorial Day weekend, wind advisory in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What a wild ride in Northeast Ohio to start off Memorial Day weekend as wicked weather crashed onto the shores of Lake Erie causing Cedar Point to close early, Port Clinton to issue a State of Emergency due to flooding and a wind advisory to go in effect.

The following counties are under a wind advisory alert: Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Northeast winds are 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or knock down tree limbs causing power outages. Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power this evening.

The strongest winds are expected along the shoreline. Use extra caution when driving.

Here is your latest 8-day forecast: