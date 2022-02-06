What are the chances for snow in Northeast Ohio Monday?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a perfect winter day for Northeast Ohio. Highs in the low to mid 30’s with wind chills in the mid-20s this afternoon.

We bring back the chance of a few snow showers Monday. A clipper system to our north drags a cold front through as we head through the afternoon.

There could be a few lake effect snow showers Monday night. Little to no accumulation for most. Unlike our latest winter wallop.

We’re back to colder readings for one day. A series of clippers move through late week bringing some snow to our area. A wintry mix possible at times as well. We’re not anticipating any big winter snowstorms, but as always stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: