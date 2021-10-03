Umbrella weather has returned to Northeast Ohio, but how much rain should you expect?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Umbrella weather back! Our string of gorgeous weather has ended replaced by periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.

It’s not going to be a washout, there will be dry breaks at times. Temperatures today running a touch above average in the low 70s and it’s muggy.

On and off showers with isolated thunderstorms through Monday, bringing up to 1 inch of rainfall during this period. A slow-moving cold front will keep moisture pumping up from the Gulf. Temperatures will be above average with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s for the week ahead.

It will be unsettled with rain chances almost every day of the workweek.

Here’s the breakdown:

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: (The highest risk of rain is Sunday and Monday.)