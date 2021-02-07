Bitter cold, snowfall continues throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow and flurries have set up behind the cold front. An additional coating to 1 inch with isolated higher amounts where the band persists is expected. Good news, it’s the fluffy kind.

It’s cold! Temperatures will not get above 20 today. Factor in the wind and it’ll feel more like -5 to 5. Best to stay in and watch the big game.

There is still the risk of lake effect snow showers through the evening. Locally amounts up to 3 inches possible in the primary snow belt.

Next up, snow develops after 5 p.m. Monday evening. Widespread snow continues overnight, 2-3 inches expected. Allow extra time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures running 10-15 degrees below average with the bitter blast yet to arrive. Coldest air arrives Valentine’s weekend, so cuddle up. Single-digit highs and sub-zero lows possible next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: