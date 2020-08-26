Storms set to hit Northeast Ohio through the afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few storm systems continue trekking southeastward throughout the afternoon, and FOX 8 is monitoring those closely. This evening, however, will be be much quieter.
We could hit our 16th 90-degree day of the year tomorrow. It will feel more like the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity.
And then there is a high risk for rain/thunder late Friday during “Friday Night Touchdown” high school week No. 1.
If you’re a fall lover, check out next week’s forecast.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Meanwhile, we’re continuing to track Hurricane Laura:
