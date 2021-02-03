Snow, rain heads Northeast Ohio’s way Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late Thursday with snow/mix/rain initially changing to scattered snow before exiting early Friday. Here’s a look at forecast for a light amount of snow that may accumulate Thursday evening/night.

The focus late this weekend and next week will be the ARCTIC PLUNGE. Sub-zero readings are possible. It’s going to be FRIGID. Wind chills early next week will be between -10 and -15! The coldest of these arctic-like days may be postponed a day or two. We’ll keep you posted.

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on Feb. 1, 2019.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: