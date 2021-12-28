Watch Live: Slippery roads possible as rain turns into wintry mix across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a warm, rainy Christmas weekend, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter across Northeast Ohio.

Rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. It will then transition back into rain overnight as the system exits.

A coating to 1 inch of slushy accumulations is anticipated in our northern counties. Rainy conditions will prevail for our southern counties with no accumulation anticipated.

Take caution as roads become slick during the evening commute.

GroundFox is keeping an eye on the roads as the wintry mix hits.

Check here for the full weather forecast.