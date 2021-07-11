More rain on the way; Flood warning remains

CLEVELAND (WJW) — 2″ of rain has already fallen in spots!

A flood warning has been issued for parts of our southwestern area until 11:15 p.m.: in Ashland, Holmes, Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties.

Minor flooding is occurring or expected for areas shaded in neon green. NEVER drive through flooded roadways.

Widespread occurring now through 7 p.m. with some embedded thunderstorms. There’s a low risk of a strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal throughout the next 5-7 days. Here’s a breakdown of the daily precip probability and the overall Buckeye State geography that could be affected. Looks rainy, but there will be several sunny breaks throughout the week.

Here is your 8-day forecast: