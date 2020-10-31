Looking at your Halloween weekend forecast, and the chill and snow beyond

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Finally, sunshine has returned today, but the chilly air sticks around. Highs are around 50, meaning good weather for our ghosts and goblins… but don’t forget extra layers! Wind chills will be in the upper 30’s.

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night, with a full hunter’s “blue” moon on display! An additional fright…daylight saving ends tonight. Sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m. this Sunday Nov. 1st.

No sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow, with scattered showers developing Sunday mid-morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s/upper 30s late in the day/early evening. A few lake effect snow showers may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: