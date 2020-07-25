Watch Live: Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season, aims for Texas

(CNN) — Hanna strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning, and is expected to make landfall in southern Texas later in the day. Take a look at the view from Galveston, Texas above.

Hanna, the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic, had sustained winds of 75 mph around 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET), and its center was about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi.

It is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast, likely somewhere between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, in the afternoon or early evening, the National Hurricane Center said.

Some additional strengthening is possible before Hanna strikes land.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. And a storm surge warning — meaning life-threatening surges of water from the coastline is possible — is in effect from Port Mansfield to Sargent.

Storm surges of up to 5 feet are possible in some areas, including Corpus Christi Bay.

Heavy rain — 6 to 12 inches — is expected in south Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas through Sunday night.

About 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

A hurricane in the Atlantic at this time of year is somewhat ahead of the norm. The Atlantic’s first hurricane does not normally form until about two weeks into August.

Hanna is on track to become the first hurricane to hit Texas in the month of July since Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

