Cold temps, rain on deck for Northeast Ohio weekend forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even more changes are in the forecast for Sunday. Showers will be developing late Saturday night. Sunday could start off with a rain/snow mix in spots, but it should not linger. Rain will take over from there.

Rain will continue throughout the Browns game. Rainfall Sunday could reach 0.75″ to 1.50″

We’ll have a chilly start next week with highs falling about 5 degrees lesser than the average (49). There is a slim chance of lake effect rain/snow showers on Monday, but that should not linger. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few lingering early Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 50’s by this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

