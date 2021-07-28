Chance for thunderstorms through midday, stronger threat for Thursday

(WJW) – A renegade shower or thundershower is possible through midday, with highs reaching the low 80’s near the lake to mid 80’s south.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday starting in the early morning hours. The chance of strong to severe storms is possible.

Strong winds will be the main threat.

So far, this July Cleveland ranks at #4 for the wettest July on record. We’re at 7″ now, over 9″ the record set in 1992. Akron/Canton and Mansfield are not even in the top 10 wettest on record.