Watch for icy spots as temperatures dip

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We start to transition to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast as cold air catches up behind the front. Little to no accumulation expected. Locally up to 1″.

The front is out by 2 AM. Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces Thursday morning, temperatures dipping into the upper 20’s overnight.

New Year’s Eve will be a dry, cloudy day overall. Seasonable temps are likely with highs in the low 30’s.

All is quiet as the ball drops but several hours later it could get slick. Freezing rain on tap during the morning on New Year’s Day with rain in the afternoon as temps climb into the mid-40s. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a little wintry mix of rain and snow, but any precip that falls is expected to be light.

